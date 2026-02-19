Tenants displaced, 2 cats dead after apartment fire in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Multiple people are without a home after a fire at an apartment in Greensburg on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of East Pittsburgh Street at 4:05 p.m.

Firefighters said they rescued a cat but two others died.

The building’s front door was sitting on the sidewalk when Channel 11 arrived at the scene.

The Red Cross is now helping the people who live there.

