Tenaris invests more than $90M into Beaver County steel facilities

Tenaris announced a new investment of more than $90 million for its steel shop in Koppel and seamless pipe facility in Ambridge.

The upgrades are designed to increase productivity and improve employee safety at both locations.

This investment builds on an additional $150 million that Tenaris has already invested in these facilities since acquiring them in 2020. The company’s strategy focuses on advancing automation and production efficiency to modernize both sites.

The comprehensive investment plan includes equipment upgrades and the introduction of automation to improve productivity and reliability in production processes. These efforts are also aimed at increasing safety for employees on the shop floor.

Specific upgrades include enhancements to the electric arc furnace at the Koppel steel shop and the addition of higher capacity ladles, which will lead to increased production capacity and enhanced safety. A new steel bar yard at the Koppel facility will be paired with a new bar cutting area in Ambridge. These additions will streamline activities between the two locations and reduce risks.

Guillermo Moreno, Tenaris U.S. President, highlighted the long-term vision for the facilities.

“This improvement plan is another important step to bring our long-term vision for our Ambridge and Koppel facilities to fruition,” Moreno said. “We are proud to supply U.S. oil and gas customers with products made here in Pennsylvania and around the country. As demand for American energy grows, we will continue to prioritize investments that maintain our standing as a reliable partner for U.S. operators.”

The company also plans to upgrade the shredder at the scrap processing center located next to the steel shop. This upgrade follows the recent acquisition of SA Recycling by Steel Recycling Services, a Tenaris subsidiary and will optimize the vertically integrated production process.

Work on the new upgrades is expected to begin in the coming months. Most projects are anticipated to extend into the second half of 2027.

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