Tenaris resumes production lines at Koppel steel plant, plans to hire 80 workers

Tenaris is resuming heat treatment and finishing lines at its Koppel steel manufacturing plant as it ramps up production of steel pipe for the oil and gas industry.

Luxembourg-based Tenaris acquired the former Ipsco Tubular Inc. plant and two others in Ohio and Pennsylvania in January 2020. The plant in Koppel, which has been making steel since the early 1900s, had been idled in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic and a sharp cut in oil and gas production for the industry served by the Koppel plant.

Tenaris last year pushed the gas pedal on investment in the Koppel plant, which included $150 million as it bets on the need for American-made steel pipe for the oil and gas industry, including Marcellus and Utica shale drilling. That included $85 million for a new air filtration system and $15 million in 2021 and 2022 to bring its heat treatment and finishing lines back online. Tenaris said there was another $2 million investment in recent months for the resumption of the heat treatment and finishing lines.

