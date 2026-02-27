Tens of thousands of bees dead after fire set at Beaver County honey farm

INDUSTRY, Pa. — Tens of thousands of honey bees were killed on Thursday after a bee yard was set on fire in Industry, Beaver County.

Beekeepers Mark Bedillion and Lily Bedillion, owners of Bedillion Honey Farm, discovered the destroyed hives while performing a routine maintenance check of the facility.

The fire destroyed the colonies along with the wooden boxes and pallets used to house them. The owners described the event as a deliberate act of destruction that represents a significant loss to their livelihood, though they confirmed plans to rebuild the business.

The Bedillions discovered the damage while arriving at the site to provide the colonies with pollen substitute patties. They found the entire yard had been burnt to the ground. The Bedillions expressed the emotional impact of the loss in a statement released after finding the site.

“Today our hearts are heavy,” the owners said. “We witnessed the aftermath of deliberate destruction of our beehives.”

In addition to the tens of thousands of bees killed in the fire, the infrastructure of the yard was completely destroyed. Despite the damage, the owners noted that they intend to continue their operation.

“This was a significant loss of animal life, as well as the principle of our livelihood, although we intend to regroup and rebuild,” the owners stated.

A police report has been filed regarding the incident. The beekeepers are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Information regarding the case can be reported to the Bedillions by calling or texting 724-747-4645.

