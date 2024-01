WEXFORD, Pa. — The Stack’d restaurant in Wexford announced it’s closed its doors.

According to Stack’d Wexford’s Facebook page, the restaurant closed after seven years in business.

The page said remaining gift cards can be used at the Stack’d in Oakland.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group