‘Thank you for the memories:’ Baxter’s R•Cade in Canonsburg closes its doors

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Baxter’s R•Cade, described as an ultimate arcade and entertainment destination, has permanently closed its doors.

The Canonsburg business posted on social media, saying, “We are deeply grateful for your patronage, and for everyone who shared a great experience here over the years. Closing our doors was a difficult decision -- but one we ultimately felt we had to make.”

The business opened on Oct. 2, 2024. It’s unknown what led up to the decision to close.

Baxter’s R•Cade ended their announcement with, “From all of us: thank you for the memories.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group