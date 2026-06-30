Heat Advisory: High heat with little overnight relief expected all week

PITTSBURGH — A Heat Advisory is in effect through Friday.

Temperatures turn hot today, and those conditions are expected to last through the weekend. Highs will reach around the mid 90s, and heat indices will top 100 degrees most afternoons.

We will not get much relief from the heat overnight with warm lows in the 70s. So, make sure to stay safe in the heat this week, stay cool and have an air-conditioned shelter, stay hydrated, and keep pets cool and safe from the heat too!

There’s a chance for afternoon showers and storms by Friday.

The Fourth of July will be hot and humid as well, with highs around 90 degrees; there is a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. It’s still hot Sunday with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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