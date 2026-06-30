Dump truck falls into hole at site of water main break work on Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH — A dump truck ended up in a hole at the site of water main break work in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Muskego Way.

A tow truck had to pull the truck out of the hole and up from Muskego Way, which is a steep road, to Boggs Avenue.

An excavator was then working to fill the hole when our crews were on scene.

According to Pittsburgh Water’s website, there was a water main break that occurred there at 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI

NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group