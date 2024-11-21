Thanksgiving prep: what food items can you fly with?

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Turkeys are not the only part of your Thanksgiving meal that can take flight.

The TSA said they are expected to see 18.3 million people traveling for Thanksgiving this year and they want all of them to know what food items can be carried through their checkpoints.

Here are the Thanksgiving foods that will make it past security:

Baked goods: Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats

Meats: Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked

Stuffing: Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag

Casseroles: Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic

Mac ‘n Cheese: Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination

Fresh vegetables: Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens

Fresh fruit: Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi

Candy

Spices

Other foods will need to be put into checked baggage. Those foods are:

Cranberry sauce: Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.

Gravy: Homemade or in a jar/can

Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider

Canned fruit or vegetables: It’s got liquid in the can, so check them

Preserves, jams and jellies: They are spreadable, so best to check them

Maple syrup

Travelers with more questions can download the free myTSA app, ask on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA or send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).

