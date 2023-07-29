There is a new pierogi king in Pittsburgh and his name is Saul

PITTSBURGH — Much like the Pittsburgh Pirates, there is a certain mascot who has been going through it so to speak.

Much like most major sports teams in America, there is always a fun cute segment to engage the fans and bring the kids to the ballpark.

The Washington Nationals have the presidents. The Milwaukee Brewers have the sausages, and the Pirates have the Pierogis.

One of those pierogi’s goes by the name of Sauerkraut Saul — and he just won a race for the first time since 2021.

Read more about Saukerkraut Saul putting his losing streak to bed at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

