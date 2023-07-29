PITTSBURGH — A community gathered to remember the life of 17-year-old Brandon Thomas. Thomas was stabbed to death at a party under Panther Hollow Bridge in Schenley Park early Thursday morning.

PHOTOS: Community remembers high school student who died after a stabbing in Schenley Park

His mother tells Channel 11 he was trying to break up a fight when he was stabbed. He later died at a hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Mother of 17-year-old who died after stabbing in Schenley Park shares her tragic experience

Hundreds made their way to Mt. Washington Friday evening. Many carried balloons or candles and wore t-shirts commemorating the life of someone they said was loved by all.

“He was my best friend. I love him to death. It’s a cruel world,” one friend told us.

“It means a whole to me. He was loved by everyone, and by everybody showing up, you can see they all cared. He was a fun-loving person and cared about everybody. And, as you can see, they cared about him,” his mom Shatera Linnen said.

His twin sister stood alongside her.

“I’m just not okay. It’s like, I’m just torn. He was ripped away from me,” she said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group