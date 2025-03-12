‘There’s no feeling like it’: RMU men’s basketball reacts to making NCAA tournament

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Robert Morris men’s basketball team, who just punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015, returned to campus on Wednesday.

The team bus pulled up to a crowd of excited fans. Then the players walked off with a trophy and a giant March Madness ticket in hand.

Several players said that they were fuled by doubters all season long. With several new transfers, they were projected to finish ninth in their conference before the season started.

When we spoke with players and Head Coach Andy Toole, it’s easy to see that the emotions are starting to hit them.

“There’s no feeling like it. I’m just happy they get to experience [it] because of all the work they’ve put in, the trust they’ve had in each other to go do it on the court,” Toole said.

“You’ll tell your children about this. You have that ring forever,” said Ismael Plet, graduate forward. “But you’ll, most importantly, remember the moments that you have — not wanting to go to practice, not wanting to run, not wanting to sprint, wanting to quit, not wanting to give up. And I think that’s what March Madness embodies, all those moments.”

The March Madness bracket will be released on Sunday. The team said they don’t care who they play, but they are ready to put Bobby Mo in the national spotlight.

