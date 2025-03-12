Robert Morris University men’s basketball team makes NCAA tournament for first time in 10 years

Robert Morris University’s men’s basketball team will dance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The team secured a spot in the tournament by defeating Youngstown State 89-78 to win its first-ever Horizon League title game.

This is the first time RMU will play in the NCAA tournament since 2015.

Tournament action starts this weekend with Selection Sunday, when the 68-team fields for the tournaments are revealed.

