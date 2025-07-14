These are the 8 Pittsburgh firms listed on Time’s Best Midsize Companies of 2025

PITTSBURGH — Time Magazine, in partnership with data gathering and visualization firm Statista, has released its “America’s Best Midsize Companies” list for 2025.

It’s the second year that Time has compiled the list, which consists of 500 companies with annual revenue of between $100 million and $10 billion. Time and Statista utilized data points and hundreds of thousands of employee surveys to evaluate the companies, assign them each a score and create the rankings, with focus placed on the areas of employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency.

On this year’s list, there are eight locally headquartered companies ranked among the 500. According to Time, 90% of the businesses it considers midsize are privately owned, but it appears Pittsburgh bucked the trend, with each of its companies on the list being publicly traded.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

