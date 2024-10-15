These are the most educated Pittsburgh communities — not necessarily the wealthiest

PITTSBURGH — Educational achievement and wealth often go hand in hand, but when looking at the neighborhoods in Pittsburgh that are most educated another factor comes into play — proximity to the major universities.

Among the five most educated postal code neighborhoods in the greater Pittsburgh metro only the Fox Chapel area also ranks in the top 10 wealthiest (by median household income). And the fifth most educated (by percentage of residents with graduate degrees) is Oakland (15213) with its concentration of students pulling down its median household income to less than $30,000 and among the lowest in the region.

However, five of the 10 most educated neighborhoods (by percent of students with graduate degrees) are also among the top 10 wealthiest: the 15238 ZIP Code covering Fox Chapel, O’Hara, Harmar and Blawnox, as well as Bradford Woods (15015), Wexford (15090), Mt. Lebanon (15228) and Upper St. Clair (15241).

