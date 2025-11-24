These Pittsburgh companies land on Forbes ‘Best of’ lists for 2026

PITTSBURGH — Several local companies are in the spotlight of a well-known business magazine.

As the year begins to draw to a close, Forbes has been releasing its annual, forward-looking “Best of” lists, and there are quite a few companies from the Pittsburgh region highlighted.

Forbes released lists for “America’s Best Companies,” “America’s Best Companies In-State” and “Most Trusted Companies in America,” for 2026.

While several local companies were named across the list, there were a few that made all three. Eat’n Park Hospitality, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Wesco International and PNC Financial Services all had the distinction of making all three lists.

Click here to read the rundown of local companies named on the list with our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

