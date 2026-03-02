Thick smoke billows from fire in Braddock building

BRADDOCK, Pa. — First responders are on scene of a massive fire in Braddock.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say police, fire and EMS were sent to a building on the 600 block of Braddock Avenue at 11:37 a.m. It’s been declared a three-alarm fire, with at least 17 departments on scene.

According to a Channel 11 source, the building’s roof has partially collapsed.

At this point, there are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

