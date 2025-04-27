Thick smoke pours from South Oakland house fire

PITTSBURGH — Thick smoke was pouring from a house fire in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that first responders were called to a fire on Dawson Street near Frazier Street around 8:30 a.m. in the city's South Oakland area.

Our crew on scene saw fire and plumes of thick smoke coming from the building's roof as firefighters doused the flames with water

We're working to learn if there are any reported injuries.

