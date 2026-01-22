Thief smashes windows, vandalizing several cars in South Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for the person accused of breaking into at least eight cars in South Oakland, shattering the cars’ passenger windows and taking valuable items from some of them.

Students who attend classes at the nearby University of Pittsburgh told Channel 11 they know of at least nine cars vandalized, and there could be even more.

This week, MacBooks, iPads and other personal items were stolen from some of the cars parked along Ophelia Street, according to some of the victims. Students said the crime spree started in early January when roommates Rylee Dyroff and Sophia DeGurian both had their cars vandalized.

“Every day that I walk to my car, (I’m) scared that it’s going to have its window smashed again,” Dyroff said.

“When they broke my window, they broke the window frame, so I have to get my whole door replaced,” DeGurian said.

Students shared a cell phone video with Channel 11, showing a line of cars that all had windows blown out. Dyroff said she also had a gym bag stolen out of her car.

“Yesterday, when we were walking to our house, is when we saw six cars get hit down our block,” Pitt senior Olivia Murphy said.

“I literally had the thought in the morning, ‘Let me check my windows to see if they were smashed into.’ Thank God they were not, but six cars were,” Pitt senior Colette Chardt said.

Pittsburgh police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

