‘Think before you act’: FBI Pittsburgh warns of consequences of making school-related hoax threats

PITTSBURGH — FBI Pittsburgh has issued a reminder to the public that making hoax threats related to schools is a serious criminal offense with lasting consequences.

As students prepare for the new school year, the FBI emphasizes that hoax threats, whether spoken, written, or posted online, are considered both state and federal crimes.

Those threats can lead to severe repercussions, including suspension, expulsion, arrest and imprisonment.

“The FBI does not take chances with threats regardless of the intent,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek. “Hoax threats divert critical public safety resources, disrupt classes, and can leave students and parents terrified. If the FBI and our law enforcement partners determine you are responsible for making or sharing a threat, we will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law. Your life could be ruined by something you thought was only a joke. Think before you act.”

The FBI treats every threat as credible until proven otherwise, acting swiftly to ensure safety.

Many websites and social media platforms now use AI and human moderators to detect and report potentially threatening language, even in private group chats.

Individuals who encounter a school-related threat are urged to report it immediately to a trusted adult, local law enforcement or the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office.

Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or by calling the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000.

