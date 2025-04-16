Third-party to conduct security review of Gov. Shapiro’s official residence after arson attack

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the investigation into arson and attempted homicide at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s official residence continues, officials are involving a third-party expert for a security review.

Pennsylvania State Police says this expert’s independent review will consist of a risk and vulnerability assessment of the Governor’s Residence and grounds.

The review is directly connected to the security breach early Sunday morning, when investigators say Cody Balmer, 38, of Dauphin County, hopped a seven-foot-tall fence, broke a window and threw a Molotov cocktail inside the residence. He then broke a second window, entered the residence and threw another Molotov cocktail.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man admitted to ‘harboring hatred’ toward Gov. Shapiro before setting fire to residence, police say

The governor, his wife, his children and a family staying with them were woken up by police and evacuated safely as crews worked to put out the fire. They were not hurt.

A retired Secret Service agent that Channel 11 spoke to previously called this breach a security failure, saying Balmer should never have gotten that close to the governor’s home.

“He should have been stopped by a K9 or a person approaching him,” John Hudson said.

Details from the independent review are expected to be released in the coming days.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group