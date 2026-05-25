Skies finally dry out for Memorial Day

PITTSBURGH — Watch for dense fog this morning north of Pittsburgh, where visibility could be under a mile. Otherwise, cloudy skies continue along with a few showers still along and south of the Mason-Dixon line.

Dense Fog Advisory

We should see a little clearing this afternoon, allowing highs to reach the upper 70s. Not a bad end to the weekend!

Another weak system will slide by to our south late Tuesday into Wednesday. That will bring steadier showers Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before much drier air pushes in toward the end of the week.

Highs will push back to near 80 on Tuesday, followed by a steady drop closer to 70 degrees for the weekend. Dry air from Canada will also allow the nights to cool off, with morning temperatures in the low 50s by Saturday!

Aside from Wednesday, little to no rain is expected going forward, potentially even heading into early June.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group