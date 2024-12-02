This 220-acre property and farmhouse near Ligonier is for sale for $2.3M

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A sprawling farm property with a three-bedroom, three-bathroom farmhouse is for sale near Ligonier for $2.3 million.

The property is located at 137 McCreery Dr. in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County. It is listed for sale with Pamela Morford of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The two-floor farmhouse on the property, which was built in 1974, features spacious rooms, hardwood floors, two wood-burning fireplaces, a master bedroom on the main floor and a sunroom. Also present on the main floor is the living room, dining room and kitchen, with two bedrooms and a bonus room on the upper level. The home has a two-car garage.

