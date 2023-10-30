This Squirrel Hill home is for sale for $3.2M (photos)

PITTSBURGH — A home is currently for sale in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood for $3.2 million.

The home is located at 5414 Kipling Rd., and it is listed with Cindy Ingram and Ken Clever of Coldwell Banker Realty. It has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms and totals nearly 5,000 square feet.

The home features dark hardwood and terra cotta floors, brass railings, limestone columns and French doors throughout. The master suite takes up the entire second floor, and it includes an adjacent sitting area and two dressing areas. The main floor includes a sunroom and a sunken family room and dining room. An elevator in the home services all floors.

