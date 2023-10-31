This weeks mark 75 years since Donora Smog that killed 21 people

DONORA, Pa. — This week marks 75 years since the infamous “Donora Smog,” killed 21 people in the last week of October 1948.

“The Donora Smog is the worst industrial air pollution accident in the United States, in the history of the United States that nobody knows about,” said Brian Charlton of the Donora Smog Museum.

At the end of October 1948, fog started to build around the mill town of Donora.

Fog off the river was common. So were emissions from the zinc works plant.

The problem came when it wasn’t clearing because of a temperature inversion. That’s where cool air is trapped by warm air.

“So, basically what the temperature inversion did was put a lid on a pot,” Charlton said.

Typically, Charlton said a temperature inversion would last 48 hours. This lasted nearly a week.

People couldn’t see in front of their faces, and then they started having trouble breathing.

There were only 11 doctors in Donora. There was no 911, no EMTs, and no hospital.

Thousands of people were getting sick.

“You’ve got 7,000 to 9,000 people trying to call 11 doctors. It is total chaos,” said Charlton. “There are no protocols in place for this whatsoever.”

Officially -- 21 people died as a direct result of the smog. It’s estimated that the number is much higher, as in 1948, not nearly as many people had autopsies to determine a cause of death.

75 years later, the lessons can be felt across the country.

The first environmental group, The Society for Better Living formed.

While it took a few decades, the tragedy was a catalyst for environmental regulations.

“It’s really not until 1970, Richard Nixon and the Clean Air and Water Act where you get significant environmental legislation,” Charlton said.

Since opening in 2008 -- the Donora Smog Museum has become a place for people to learn the history and impact of the “death fog.”

It’s brought in people from as far away as China to research and study the impact. That’s the museum’s goal -- to teach about this tragedy -- in hope that history doesn’t repeat itself.

“We all need to breathe,” Charlton said. “If we can’t breathe, we can’t survive.”

