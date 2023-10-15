Man in critical condition after Pitcairn stabbing, police say

PITCAIRN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was stabbed in Pitcairn late Saturday night.

According to police, county 911 was notified of a stabbing on the 400 block of 2nd Street around 11:20 p.m.

Pitcairn police found a man stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Now, ACPD says homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

