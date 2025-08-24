Thousands of cyclists gather for 32nd Annual PedalPGH at Allegheny Commons Park

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of cyclists will take to the streets of Pittsburgh on Aug. 24, for the 32nd Annual PedalPGH, a major fundraising event organized by BikePGH and sponsored by UPMC Health Plan.

The event, which begins and ends at Allegheny Commons Park, features four different bike routes ranging from 10 to 62 miles, catering to riders of all ages and skill levels. As the largest single-day bike ride in Western Pennsylvania, PedalPGH aims to raise funds to improve biking and walking conditions in Pittsburgh.

“This one-of-a-kind ride brings together the whole bike community, welcoming both casual and experienced cyclists to build support for our mission,” said Kéya Joseph, Events Director at BikePGH.

Dr. Chet Ho, Chief Medical Officer at UPMC Health Plan, added, “We’re excited to continue our partnership with PedalPGH to bring Pittsburghers together for fun, family-friendly bike rides and community events that promote healthier lifestyles and stronger neighborhoods.”

Participants in PedalPGH can choose from four curated routes: the 10 Mile North Side River Loop, the 25 Mile Steel City Media Local Tour, the 40 Mile Outside+ Grand Tour, and the 62 Mile U.S. Steel Epic Endurance Challenge. Each route offers turn-by-turn navigation, rest stops, aid stations, and mechanic support.

The event will culminate in a Finish Line Festival at Allegheny Commons Park, featuring music, food trucks, and activities. Riders will also enjoy a free pour from the PedalPGH Beer Garden, courtesy of local breweries.

Since its inception in 2012, PedalPGH has raised over $1.5 million for bicycle and pedestrian advocacy in Pittsburgh. The funds support BikePGH’s efforts to make the city safer and more accessible for biking and walking.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group