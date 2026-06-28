Thousands pack Point State Park for historic America 250 concert

PITTSBURGH — Even with rainy conditions, thousands of people filled Point State Park on Saturday for a sold-out concert.

The show featuring Third Eye Blind and Nelly was the grand finale for the five-city Commonwealth Concert Series, celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

“Initially, we knew that Nelly was coming for the NFL draft. We weren’t able to make it, so when we found out that he was coming back, we definitely made sure we would be a part of that," one concertgoer told Channel 11.

Tickets to the concert were free and were claimed quickly. Point State Park hit capacity, and officials say the shows at all five cities sold out.

Officials say this was the largest free statewide concert series organized for the Semiquincentennial.

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