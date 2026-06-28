Grieving mother protests reopening of bar near where her daughter was killed

BRADDOCK, Pa. — It has been more than two months since Club Elegance in Braddock closed after a shooting that killed a young mother and seriously injured two others.

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Quinn Venay was shot and killed outside the club in April. Police don’t think she or the other women injured were the intended target, and so far, there have been no arrests in the incident.

Even though the violence took place outside, the bar voluntarily closed after the shooting. On Saturday, it reopened.

Quinn’s mother, Mia Meredith, told Channel 11 earlier in the week that she was against the bar reopening.

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She says she didn’t speak up about it before, because she was told it had closed permanently. But she protested outside as the business reopened.

“So we want to get this bar shut down, and we want to get the license terminated for the owner,” Meredith told Channel 11 on Saturday.

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We spoke with the bar owner on Saturday, and he told us he understands how the protestors feel, but declined to comment any further.

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