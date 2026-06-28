Caliente wins 10th World Championship title at international pizza-making competition

A Pittsburgh pizza chain is continuing its award-winning streak at an international competition.

Representatives of Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse just got back from Naples, Italy, where they participated in the prestigious Caputo Cup, competing on one of the biggest stages in the pizza world.

Caliente once again brought a World Championship title to the Steel City -- the 10th in the company’s history.

“Bringing home our 10th World Championship is something Pittsburgh can be proud of,” said Nick Bogacz, founder and CEO of Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse. “But the truth is, we come home with much more than trophies. Just like a great pizza, there are layers to it. Pizza brings people together. It lifts people up. It creates lifelong friendships and inspires us to keep pushing forward.”

That’s not where the awards stop -- the restaurant’s commissary director, Matt Hickey, was a standout competitor. He took first in the Largest Stretch Pizza competition, third in the Fastest Pizza Maker in the World competition and third in Freestyle Acrobatics.

Perry “Best in Da Burghs’ Bogacz joined Hickey during the Fastest Pizza Maker in the World competition, earning second place.

The restaurant also had two Top 10 finishes courtesy of Jay Falk, in the Pan Pizza category and American Division.

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