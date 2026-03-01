Thousands of people jump into chilly pools, raise $1.2M for Special Olympics Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — People were “freezing for a reason” in Pittsburgh on Friday and Saturday for an annual fundraiser.

Around 5,000 people plunged into pools of water for the Pittsburgh Polar Plunge.

Organizers said that even though the sun was out and the temperatures were unseasonably warm, the water was still around a chilly 40 degrees.

Every brave jump raises money for the Special Olympics, supporting programming for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Pittsburgh area.

“We offer 22 sports year-round competition opportunities for our athletes to grow in confidence, experience joy, physical fitness. This supports all of that,” Andrew Fee said.

As of Sunday morning, the plunge had surpassed its $1.2 million goal.

