Thousands of people without power amid hot weather, some scattered storms

Thousands of people are without power amid a hot and humid weekend that ended with some scattered storms.

According to Duquesne Light Company, there were 2,410 power outages in Allegheny County and 4 in Westmoreland County as of 10:15 p.m.

West Penn Power reported under 1,000 power outages.

Their website reported the following:

  • Allegheny County: 187
  • Armstrong County: 24
  • Butler County: 33
  • Lawrence County: 40
  • Washington County: 78
  • Westmoreland County: 569

