Thousands of people without power amid hot weather, some scattered storms

Thousands of people are without power amid a hot and humid weekend that ended with some scattered storms.

According to Duquesne Light Company, there were 2,410 power outages in Allegheny County and 4 in Westmoreland County as of 10:15 p.m.

West Penn Power reported under 1,000 power outages.

Their website reported the following:

Allegheny County: 187

Armstrong County: 24

Butler County: 33

Lawrence County: 40

Washington County: 78

Westmoreland County: 569

