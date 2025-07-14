Thousands of people without power amid hot weather, some scattered storms

Thousands of people are without power amid a hot and humid weekend that ended with some scattered storms.
According to Duquesne Light Company, there were 2,410 power outages in Allegheny County and 4 in Westmoreland County as of 10:15 p.m.
West Penn Power reported under 1,000 power outages.
Their website reported the following:
- Allegheny County: 187
- Armstrong County: 24
- Butler County: 33
- Lawrence County: 40
- Washington County: 78
- Westmoreland County: 569
