Thousands without power in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Thousands of people are without power in Lawrence County.

First Energy, as of 8 a.m., is reporting over 2,300 outages in the county, most of which are in the city of New Castle. The rest are in nearby communities.

The power company estimates power will be back after 11 a.m.

The cause of the outage remains “pending investigation,” per First Energy. Lawrence County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that the outage was caused by an accident in Union Township.

While power is out, George Washington School is open as a warming center and has oxygen available for those who need it.

Channel 11 has reached out to First Energy for more information. Check back for updates.

