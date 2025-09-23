Thrift shopping gaining popularity as consumers look to save

We’re all looking for ways to stretch our budgets, and secondhand shopping may be having its moment. More people are heading to resale shops than ever before. The U.S. thrift store market is expected to net $58 billion this year, which is double pre-pandemic levels.

Single mom Marybeth Dozzi and her daughter Peyton love to search out a bargain.

“I’m sorry, but clothing is just way too expensive,” said Marybeth.

Four years ago, Marybeth went through a major life change, losing 100 pounds and shrinking down to half her size.

The only bad thing...

“I had no clothing,” said Marybeth.

Marybeth rebuilt her wardrobe on a very tight budget with help from Sally Power. Power is the founder of the non-profit Treasure House Fashions resale shop.

I am the ‘Queen of Resale’ because I hate waste,” said Power.

She hates waste, but Power loves supporting other women. In addition to opening the doors to the bargain-shopping public, Treasure House Fashions supplies 60 local non-profits with gift certificates for their clients, helping women get back on their feet.

“If something that no longer serves you can be a benefit to somebody else, then absolutely, let’s repurpose that,” Power said.

Nationwide, the average savings at secondhand stores range from 25% to 50% and can go as high as 85%. Consumers can save around $1,700 a year, about $150 a month, by shopping secondhand.

Some online sites recommend thrifting denim, wool and clothes made from natural fibers because they’ll hold up over time.

Sally Power advises customers to look for brands they know.

And inspect closely for wear and tear.

“Just because it’s quality does not mean that it is in good condition. So, yes, has it been too loved?”

Check the collars, arms, seams and all the buttons and zippers.

For Marybeth and Peyton, shopping here makes sense.

“I came in two weeks ago needing jeans and walked out with four pairs of jeans for 20 bucks.”

Savings that Marybeth can use for other necessities

“Mainly groceries, you know, so anyway, we penny pinch. We make it work,”

Treasure House Fashions specializes in women’s clothing and accessories.

There are dozens of thrift stores based in Western Pennsylvania. Some offer clothing for the entire family and furniture.

Here are a few to start your thrifting trip:

