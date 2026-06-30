Throughout July, donations at Sheetz help kids in need

Sheetz is about to embark on its annual in-store fundraiser that supports kids in need through an employee-driven charity.

Throughout July, customers at all Sheetz stores can support Sheetz For the Kidz and local families in need by donating at checkout through donation boxes or adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale.

Online customers can donate by rounding up their total or adding a donation to their purchase.

All donations go directly the Sheetz For the Kidz Holiday Program, sponsoring wishes for kids with life-threatening conditions and providing food to kids in need.

Last July, Sheetz customers helped fundraise $1 million for the charity.

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