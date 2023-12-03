Thunderstorms, gusty winds possible during Sunday afternoon rain

PITTSBURGH — Have rain gear handy this morning as steady rain sweeps through the area. The good news is we’ll see a break in the rain for mid-day, which means Steelers tailgating should be mainly dry and mild with temperatures in the mid-50s.

A cold front will bring us more scattered showers in the afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. There’s enough cold air aloft that a thunderstorm or two could develop, with some hail and gusty winds possible under the heavier cells.

Colder air returns tonight, along with a 10-20 mph breeze. That’ll knock wind chills back into the 30s Monday, with highs Tuesday and Wednesday not getting out of the 30s for most. Another fast-moving system will bring snow showers Tuesday into Tuesday night, with a bounce back in temperature toward the end of the week.

