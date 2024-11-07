THURSDAY AT 6:45 A.M.: How to protect yourself from scammers offering fake jobs

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Bills Tatters, 60, lives in rural Armstrong County and is on disability, but really wants to work.

Earlier this year, he received a text about a job he could do from home.

“They said, ‘it’s simple. You test these apps for developers,’” Tatters said.

On Channel 11 Morning News at 6:45 a.m., the opportunity that seemed to be a perfect fit that actually cost Tatters thousands of dollars.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group