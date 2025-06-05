Thursday afternoon showers come with chance of damaging winds, heavy downpours

PITTSBURGH — Warm and muggy weather will help to fuel scattered showers and storms on Thursday. A few of the storms could bring strong winds and heavy downpours.

There will be many dry hours, but showers and storms will pop up after lunch and into the evening, with the threat of damaging winds before sunset.

Another round of strong to severe storms is possible Friday, with wet weather finally moving out after lunch Saturday. The threat of localized flooding may increase for areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group