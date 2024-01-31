THURSDAY AM: The most common second jobs and how much you can make doing them

PITTSBURGH — Many Pittsburghers are taking on a second job to help make ends meet.

According to Bankrate.com, the number of people working two jobs has doubled since the consumer financial service company started keeping score in 2017.

“I do think a lot of people have that kind of feeling that one job is not enough anymore,” said Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst at Bankrate.com.

Rossman says most people surveyed have two jobs out of necessity and that inflation is driving it.

