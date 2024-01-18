Former Pitt SID Beano Cook elected to College Sports Communicators Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Legendary Pitt man Beano Cook has finally been selected for a prestigious honor.

Cook, who served as the sports information director at Pitt from 1956-66, has been posthumously elected to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Hall of Fame — class of 2024.

Cook passed away in 2021 at the age of 81, but he was selected as part of the Veteran’s Committee nomination. Those inductions represent “former sports information professionals of distinction from the past whose professional and personal deeds and accomplishments helped make possible the stature of the athletics communications profession today.”

