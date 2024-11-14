New over-the-counter device could help Type 2 diabetics get off medication

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh is studying ways to improve the lives of Type 2 diabetics, or people who just want to control their sugar levels. A new over-the-counter device is giving researchers insight like they never have had before.

Elaine Chiaramonte just found out she’s pre-diabetic and insulin resistant. She’s taking steps to control her sugar by using a new continuous glucose monitor, or CGM, that now is available without a prescription.

“It’s helped me learn which foods raise my sugar,” Chiaramonte said. “It was actually a real eye-opener because I didn’t realize how high my sugar went sometimes.”

On Channel 11 News at 4 p.m., the new device that could help diabetics get off their medication.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group