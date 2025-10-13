Tickets go on sale for Steelers’ popular kids Halloween party

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back a popular Halloween party for its young fans.

The team is hosting the Steelers Spooktacular on Oct. 20 from 5-8 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

The event, now in its second year, features a Trick-or-Treat trail around the field and in the Steelers locker room, where players will distribute candy alongside superheroes and princesses. Children will also receive Steelers-branded trick-or-treat bags and can participate in football drills and Halloween-themed photo opportunities.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers and Acrisure Stadium are thrilled to bring back the Steelers Spooktacular to the Pittsburgh community for the 2nd year,” said Ryan Huzjak, Steelers Senior Vice President of Business Operations.

Since the event sold out quickly in its first year, organizers have increased capacity this time around. Tickets for trick-or-treaters aged 12 and under are priced at $10 each, while adult add-on tickets are available for $5. All children must be accompanied by at least one ticketed adult.

