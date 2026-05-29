Tight parking in Etna causing trouble, damage to vehicles

ETNA, Pa. — Parking problems are plaguing neighbors in Etna.

They tell Channel 11 they’d like to see something done to help.

“It’s kind of a free-for-all,” Nick Farine said.

He’s one of several neighbors who have had parked cars struck by passing vehicles.

“Nobody really slows down or uses the stop signs and yield signs on that street,” he said.

We saw a number of cars on Maplewood Street parked on the sidewalk with their side mirrors in to avoid being hit.

Neighbors tell Channel 11 that it isn’t always enough. It’s a tight squeeze when cars are parked on both sides of the street.

“It’s a very narrow street and when you get up toward our end, it’s double-parking. Etna has a parking issue. They’ve always had a parking issue,” Farine said.

Yesterday, his son’s car was hit by a turning Amazon van.

“They came around the bend, smacked into the truck, got out, dropped off the package like nothing happened,” Farine said.

Doorbell camera video showed the aftermath. Damage to the back of the car is visible in photos.

Farine says a neighbor’s car was also hit, but it’s unclear by what. That neighbor claims to have had five incidents in two years.

Complicating matters, Farine’s car was just traded in. It had already been signed over to a dealership when the collision happened.

In the meantime, he and other neighbors say they’d like to see something done, like more signs and patrols.

“Send some more officers up there just to watch and see these cars. Put a speed bump in,” Farine said.

“I actually thought about buying a speed bump myself and putting it up here,” another neighbor told us.

Channel 11 has reached out to Etna Borough officials and we’re told someone will call us back.

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