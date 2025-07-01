Time picks the 100 Most Influential Companies in the World, 2 are based in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Time has released its inaugural list of the 100 Most Influential Companies in the World, and two are based in Pittsburgh.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. and Duolingo Inc. are among the mix of mostly well-known and often iconic businesses, 44% of which are publicly traded companies.

The companies are listed alphabetically and additionally put into five categories — Disrupters, Innovators, Leaders, Pioneers and Titans.

Dick’s (NYSE:DKS) is the Findlay Township-based sporting goods retailer that Time categorized as an “Innovator,” citing that the 77-year-old company, which is named for its executive chairman’s father, is “proving that the sharp decline of brick-and-mortar stores is not universal,” pointing to the rollout of its House of Sport stores and expansion plans. Dick’s recently announced a deal to acquire Foot Locker.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group