Tiny turtles causing Salmonella illnesses in Pennsylvania, CDC says

PENNSYLVANIA — The Center for Disease Control put out a warning that tiny turtles, which are illegal to sell as pets, are causing Salmonella illnesses in young kids.

There have been 51 reports of Salmonella illness in 21 states, including Pennsylvania, which has two reported cases. Seventeen cases are children under 5 years old and 10 cases are children under the age of 1.

The illnesses are linked to turtles that have shells less than 4 inches long. A federal law bans the sale and distribution of turtles with shells less than 4 inches long as pets because of the repeated illnesses and outbreaks.

The CDC said 48% of people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC recommends pet owners to stay healthy around your turtle by always washing your hands after touching, feeding or caring for it. Pet turtles are not recommended for children younger than 5, adults aged 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems as they are more likely to get a serious illness from germs that turtles can carry.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please contact that state’s health department.

