TJ Watt honored as AFC Defensive Player of the Year at 101 Awards

KANSAS CITY — TJ Watt was honored during an award ceremony held by a Kansas City civic organization.

Watt was named the 2023 AFC Defensive Player of the Year at the 101 Awards Friday.

Last night, @_TJWatt was honored at the #101Awards for being named the 2023 AFC Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/B9pvV6Vkh5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 23, 2024

Watt won the same award in 2020 and 2021.

The 101 Awards honor outstanding achievements in professional football. Each year, 101 members of the media select coach of the year, offensive player of the year, and defensive player of the year for the NFC and AFC.

Click here to see the full list of winners.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group