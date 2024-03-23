Local

TJ Watt honored as AFC Defensive Player of the Year at 101 Awards

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Steelers take on Las Vegas Raiders during Sunday Night Football LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

KANSAS CITY — TJ Watt was honored during an award ceremony held by a Kansas City civic organization.

Watt was named the 2023 AFC Defensive Player of the Year at the 101 Awards Friday.

Watt won the same award in 2020 and 2021.

The 101 Awards honor outstanding achievements in professional football. Each year, 101 members of the media select coach of the year, offensive player of the year, and defensive player of the year for the NFC and AFC.

