Local

T.J. Watt picked Ben Roethlisberger’s brain on winning a Super Bowl

By Chris Ward, Steelers Now and WPXI.com News Staff

Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, left, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) react as they watch one-on-one blocking drills between linebackers and running backs at NFL football practice, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By Chris Ward, Steelers Now and WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — With three first-team All-Pro nominations, five straight Pro Bowls, an AP Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021, and 77.5 career sacks in just six seasons, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is surely on his way to having a bust in Canton someday. There’s one thing missing on his resume, however, and that’s a Super Bowl ring. During his appearance on Ben Roethlisberger’s Footbhalin podcast, Watt picked Roethlisberger’s brain on what it’s like to win a Super Bowl and experience the parade.

Watt brought it up unprompted after the two discussed the Denver Nuggets first NBA title and how star center Nikola Jokic just wanted to get back to Serbia to watch his family-owned horses compete in harness races instead of going to the parade celebration.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • PHOTOS: Taylor Swift brings record-breaking numbers to Acrisure Stadium during second concert in Pittsburgh
  • Pennsylvania State trooper killed, another injured after shoot-out in Juniata County
  • 2 people dead after plane crash in Cambria County
  • VIDEO: Orange air quality alert issued as people celebrate Juneteenth
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read