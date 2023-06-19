T.J. Watt picked Ben Roethlisberger’s brain on winning a Super Bowl

PITTSBURGH — With three first-team All-Pro nominations, five straight Pro Bowls, an AP Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021, and 77.5 career sacks in just six seasons, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is surely on his way to having a bust in Canton someday. There’s one thing missing on his resume, however, and that’s a Super Bowl ring. During his appearance on Ben Roethlisberger’s Footbhalin podcast, Watt picked Roethlisberger’s brain on what it’s like to win a Super Bowl and experience the parade.

Watt brought it up unprompted after the two discussed the Denver Nuggets first NBA title and how star center Nikola Jokic just wanted to get back to Serbia to watch his family-owned horses compete in harness races instead of going to the parade celebration.

