Pennsylvania State trooper killed, another injured after shoot-out in Juniata County

MIFFLINTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is dead and another is injured after a shoot-out in Juniata County.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to a scene in Mifflintown Borough at around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. While in that location, a man shot and seriously injured a state trooper. That trooper was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities found the man again at around 3 p.m. in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township. An exchange of gunfire broke out between troopers and the suspect. Both a trooper and the shooter were shot and killed.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police Christopher Paris are both at the hospital where the wounded trooper was taken.

David Kennedy, the president of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, released a statement after the incident, saying:

“Pennsylvania has lost one hero while another fights for his life. The bravery of these Troopers and their loved ones will stay in our hearts forever.”

The name of the troopers and the shooter will are not available at this time.

