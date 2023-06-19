2 people dead after plane crash in Cambria County

CAMRBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a twin-engine plane crashed in Cambria County.

Our partners at WJAC.com say the plane was a Piper PA-30. It crashed into the woods at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Cambria County Coroner’s Office said two people were on the plane when it crashed and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Association and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

