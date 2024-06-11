T.J. Watt top Steelers jersey seller, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson make list

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

T.J. Watt was named the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top jersey seller in the Top 50 best jersey sellers list released by the NFLPA on Monday. He cracked the list at No. 22 overall, the third-highest defensive player behind only Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. Watt was not the only Steelers player to make the list from last season, as quarterback Kenny Pickett came in at No. 34.

Current Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields came in at Nos. 42 and 31, respectively. Watt had one of the best-selling player figurines on the entire list. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and center Jason Kelce topped the list, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce following.

One of the strongest brands in the NFL, the Steelers routinely have multiple members on the list, and Watt has often joined the top. In the past, others such as George Pickens and Minkah Fitzpatrick have cracked the list, but this was a comprehensive list for the year, meaning that Watt naturally rose to the top.

